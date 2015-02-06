CHICAGO Feb 6 Illinois has awarded its newly
named chief financial officer a four-month contract for $120,000
to have her firm work on the state's current and next budgets,
according to a notice posted Friday on a state government web
site.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Jan. 22 announced Donna
Arduin as the state's CFO, noting she is "a veteran of state
budget management and tax reform."
A vendor award posting indicates that Arduin has a $120,000
contract to provide consulting services for implementing and
adjusting Illinois' current budget and to assist in preparing
the state's upcoming budget.
The contract's duration runs from Feb. 2 through May 31, the
deadline for the Illinois General Assembly to pass a fiscal 2016
budget.
The fiscal 2015 budget has a $1.5 billion hole, according to
Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, who has made plugging
the state's budget deficits his top priority. The general fund
shortfall is expected to be much larger in fiscal 2016, which
begins July 1. Illinois also has the worst-funded state
retirement system and lowest credit ratings among the 50 U.S.
states.
Rauner, a Republican who took office on Jan. 12, is
scheduled to unveil his fiscal 2016 budget plan on Feb. 18. On
Wednesday, he laid out an ambitious and controversial agenda in
his first state of the state address.
In other states, Arduin chopped billions of dollars in
spending since the 1990s for Michigan Governor John Engler, New
York State Governor George Pataki, California Governor Arnold
Schwarzenegger and Florida Governor Jeb Bush, all Republicans.
She also worked on Florida Governor Rick Scott's transition
team.
Through consulting firm Arduin, Laffer & Moore, Arduin has
continued to advise state and local governments and political
candidates, including Florida's U.S. Senator Marco Rubio,
according to that firm's website. The firm includes the
so-called father of supply-side economics Arthur Laffer, who
championed tax cuts as a member of U.S. President Ronald
Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board.
Illinois' contract is with Tallahassee, Florida-based Arduin
Associates, Inc.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)