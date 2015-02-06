CHICAGO Feb 6 Illinois has awarded its newly named chief financial officer a four-month contract for $120,000 to have her firm work on the state's current and next budgets, according to a notice posted Friday on a state government web site.

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner on Jan. 22 announced Donna Arduin as the state's CFO, noting she is "a veteran of state budget management and tax reform."

A vendor award posting indicates that Arduin has a $120,000 contract to provide consulting services for implementing and adjusting Illinois' current budget and to assist in preparing the state's upcoming budget.

The contract's duration runs from Feb. 2 through May 31, the deadline for the Illinois General Assembly to pass a fiscal 2016 budget.

The fiscal 2015 budget has a $1.5 billion hole, according to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, who has made plugging the state's budget deficits his top priority. The general fund shortfall is expected to be much larger in fiscal 2016, which begins July 1. Illinois also has the worst-funded state retirement system and lowest credit ratings among the 50 U.S. states.

Rauner, a Republican who took office on Jan. 12, is scheduled to unveil his fiscal 2016 budget plan on Feb. 18. On Wednesday, he laid out an ambitious and controversial agenda in his first state of the state address.

In other states, Arduin chopped billions of dollars in spending since the 1990s for Michigan Governor John Engler, New York State Governor George Pataki, California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Florida Governor Jeb Bush, all Republicans. She also worked on Florida Governor Rick Scott's transition team.

Through consulting firm Arduin, Laffer & Moore, Arduin has continued to advise state and local governments and political candidates, including Florida's U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, according to that firm's website. The firm includes the so-called father of supply-side economics Arthur Laffer, who championed tax cuts as a member of U.S. President Ronald Reagan's Economic Policy Advisory Board.

Illinois' contract is with Tallahassee, Florida-based Arduin Associates, Inc. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Gregorio)