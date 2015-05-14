(Changes dateline to Chicago from New York, adds details of S&P
CHICAGO May 14 Chicago's credit rating suffered
a new blow on Thursday when Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
dropped it two notches to A-minus and warned it could fall even
further.
S&P's downgrade came just two days after Moody's Investors
Service dropped Chicago's general obligation rating into the
junk level in the wake of an Illinois Supreme Court ruling last
week that may limit the city's ability to rein in its $20
billion unfunded pension liability.
The junk rating with Moody's also triggered $2.2 billion in
accelerated principal payments and interest-rate swap
termination fees Chicago may have to make to banks, threatening
the city's cash flow.
S&P said it expects Chicago to address those liquidity
pressures by renegotiating terms with banks or other measures.
"If the city does need to access its own internal
liquidity at levels we feel compromise its overall liquidity
strength this could lead to further downgrades," S&P said in a
statement.
The state supreme court last Friday ruled a 2013 law that
cut public pension benefits for state workers and educators
violated the Illinois Constitution, potentially imperiling a
separate 2014 law that boosted funding and reduced benefits for
two of Chicago's four retirement systems. City unions and
retirees are currently fighting the 2014 law in Cook County
Circuit Court.
