CHICAGO, April 11 The Illinois Supreme Court
agreed on Thursday to determine whether healthcare for retired
state workers is protected under the state constitution,
stepping into the debate over reining in the state's huge public
pension costs.
The high court accepted a direct appeal of a March 19 ruling
by Sangamon County Circuit Court Associate Judge Steven
Nardulli, who found that state-sponsored retiree health
benefits, unlike pensions, are not protected by the Illinois
Constitution.
Illinois' efforts to deal with nearly $100 billion in
unfunded pension liabilities have been hampered in part by a
restriction in the state's constitution, which calls
participation in a pension plan "an enforceable contractual
relationship, the benefits of which shall not be diminished or
impaired."
Nardulli's ruling raised questions about how state lawmakers
might deal with retiree health programs, which were underfunded
by $33.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2011, according to the
state, and are not specifically mentioned in the state
constitution.
At least one pension-reform proposal in the state
legislature relies on health benefits as part of the pension
fix. The plan, supported by Senate President John Cullerton,
would use retiree health benefits as a lever for inducing
workers and retirees to agree to a cut in cost-of-living
adjustments on their pension payments. Under the plan, workers
who insist on keeping their cost-of-living increases would lose
their retiree health benefits.
The Senate already has passed a measure that takes this
approach with the Teachers Retirement System, the largest of
Illinois' five state pension funds.
The bill would offer continuation of state-sponsored retiree
health care to employees and retirees who agree to accept less
than the current annual 3 percent compounded cost-of-living
adjustment to their pensions. Teachers who would not agree to
the cost-of-living cut would not be eligible for state-backed
health coverage.
If Nardulli's ruling is overturned by the Supreme Court, the
state's options for reforming pensions would be limited. An
approach that relies solely on changes to pensions is both
politically difficult and legally vulnerable. Union leaders
have said they would sue, on constitutional grounds, to prevent
implementation of any cuts to pension benefits.
The state supreme court is unlikely to hear oral arguments
on the medical benefits case before September, court spokesman
Joe Tybor said. The Democrat-controlled legislature is
attempting to pass a fix for the worst-funded public pension
system among states during its spring session that ends May 31.
Nardulli's ruling dismissed class-action challenges to a
2012 Illinois law that gave the state the ability to raise
health care premiums for retirees.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal
Employees Council 31 and other unions had backed the lawsuit,
arguing that retiree health care coverage carried the same
constitutional protection as pensions. They also contended the
2012 law would saddle state and university retirees with
unaffordable premium increases.
The House and Senate have passed bills addressing pieces of
the pension reform puzzle and are seeking a comprehensive fix
before the legislature ends its spring session on May 31.
Pensions are devouring an ever-increasing share of state
revenue. That is a worry for the state's bondholders, as well as
vendors, school districts and others doing business with a state
that is running as much as a year behind on $9 billion in unpaid
bills. Studies have shown Illinois' five pension plans have the
lowest funding ratio of any state in the nation.