By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Oct 31 A mother and three of her
children on their way to a Halloween parade were killed and a
fourth child seriously injured when their vehicle was hit by a
freight train in southern Illinois, police said on Friday.
The accident happened on Thursday night in Vandalia, a town
of roughly 7,000 people located about 70 miles northeast of St.
Louis, just minutes ahead of a Halloween parade that draws many
visitors, said Vandalia Police Chief Jeff Ray.
The vehicle was struck on the passenger side at the town's
Main Street crossing, while the crossing gates were down, Ray
said, citing video from the CSX train.
Ray said there was heavy vehicle traffic in the area due to
the Halloween festivities.
"I don't know if she wasn't familiar with the crossing or
what happened," said Ray, adding that officials believe the
family was going to the parade.
Pronounced dead at the scene were Abby Wisnasky, 10; Drake
Wisnasky, 13; and Alyssa Sewell, 18, according to Ray.
Crystal D. Anna, 35, of Greenville, the driver and mother of
all four passengers, was taken to a local hospital and then
airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where she died on Friday,
Ray said.
Dylan Wisnasky, 9, also was airlifted to a St. Louis
hospital because of the severity of his injuries, Ray said, but
his condition was not immediately available.
CSX Corp said in a statement it is cooperating fully
with the investigation and offered its "deepest sympathies" for
the family and friends of the victims.
CSX said the train involved consisted of two locomotives and
103 cars of mixed freight.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Susan Heavey and Eric
Beech)