CHICAGO Jan 9 Fixing Illinois' many financial
problems with a "credible" plan will be key to expanding the
state's economy, according to a report Friday from
Governor-elect Bruce Rauner's transition team.
Rauner, a Republican who takes office on Monday, has blasted
Illinois' budget practices, which have led to huge unpaid bill
backlogs and a $105 billion unfunded pension liability, as
irresponsible and dishonest. But his team's report shed little
light on exactly what the former private equity investor should
do to fix problems.
"An effective plan will include spending cuts, efficiencies,
comprehensive tax reform, and many changes that, over time, will
require difficult choices and shared sacrifice," the report
said.
It added that while the team was not ready to provide
specific recommendations on budgetary solutions, "Illinois'
ability to chart a more prosperous course hinges upon our
addressing the state's dismal fiscal condition."
The report laid out recommendations in several areas,
including economic development, infrastructure, public safety,
health and human services and education, where the transition
team called for devising a new funding formula.
It also said Illinois' lack of a stable financial
environment was an impediment to job growth.
"Business executives are wary of being responsible for
bailing out the state when the bills come due," the report
noted.
Illinois has the worst-funded public pension system and the
lowest credit ratings among all 50 states.
"The state of Illinois is in a death spiral and in desperate
need of a turnaround," Rauner said in a statement. "I look
forward to reviewing these recommendations to ensure my
administration can hit the ground running."
