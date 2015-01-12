(Recasts with governor swearing in, speech, comments from muni
analyst, Illinois Senate president.)
By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO Jan 12 Illinois' new governor, Bruce
Rauner, took his first shot on Monday at addressing the state's
crippling financial crisis, saying he will order all state
agencies to freeze non-essential spending.
In his inaugural address following his taking the oath of
office, the Republican first-time officeholder said Illinois'
history of bad fiscal management was hurting the state's ability
to compete.
"Our government has spent more than we could afford;
borrowed money and called it revenue," Rauner said. "Rather than
responsibly budgeting the money we had, we implemented programs
we couldn't afford."
The former private equity investor also said the fifth-
largest state is facing moral and ethical crises and that he
will sign an order on Tuesday to improve ethics and
accountability in the executive branch of state government.
The Land of Lincoln is buckling under a chronic structural
budget deficit and the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded
pension system among the 50 states. The fiscal crisis is the
worst the state has seen for decades and could be the nation's
biggest.
In addition to the spending freeze, Rauner said state
agencies will review and report on every contract signed since
Nov. 1. On Friday, his transition team reported "an effective
plan will include spending cuts, efficiencies, comprehensive tax
reform, and many changes that, over time, will require difficult
choices and shared sacrifice."
To make progress, Rauner will need to find a way to work
with a legislature dominated by longtime Democrat power broker
Mike Madigan, speaker of the Illinois House.
David Merriman, an Illinois budget expert at the University
of Illinois, said Rauner needs to focus on what is politically
achievable. "You have a Democratic legislature and a Republican
governor, so they're going to have to figure out some way to
work together," he said.
In his speech, Rauner pledged "to work on a bipartisan basis
to drive results and get things done." Senate President John
Cullerton, a Democrat, issued a statement saying he looks
forward "to working together with (Rauner) to build a better
Illinois."
Richard Ciccarone, president and CEO of Merritt Research
Services, said Rauner's speech hit the bullseye.
"If Illinois can't contain and grow its resources, it won't
have the resources to solve its problems," he said.
Pension payments are projected to jump to nearly $7.6
billion in fiscal 2016 from $6.8 billion this fiscal year.
Outgoing Democrat Governor Pat Quinn's budget office recently
estimated Illinois' unpaid bills will climb to $9.8 billion at
the end of fiscal 2016, from $4 billion this year.
"In the modern era... the state has never been in this poor
of a financial condition," said Laurence Msall, president of the
Civic Federation, a Chicago-based government finance watchdog
group.
Robert Amodeo, a portfolio manager at asset manager Western
Asset, put Illinois in the same class with the most troubled
municipal bond issuers in the nation. "We will continue to
monitor developments in Puerto Rico, New Jersey and especially
Illinois, all of which face challenging fiscal conditions,"
Amodeo said.
To sell its debt, Illinois has had to offer hefty yields.
Illinois bonds due in 10 years yield about 140 basis points more
than stellar AAA-rated debt, according to Municipal Market Data.
California, which is bouncing back from its fiscal morass, has a
so-called credit spread of only 24 basis points.
Illinois' credit ratings, at A-minus and A3, are the lowest
among the 50 states and rating agencies have warned of further
downgrades. An immediate concern is the Jan. 1
partial expiration of 2011 temporary tax hikes that moved the
personal income tax rate down to 3.75 percent from 5 percent,
and dropped the corporate rate to 5.25 percent from 7 percent.
Quinn's budget office projected that income tax revenue will
drop by $5.16 billion to $14.64 billion in fiscal 2016, which
begins July 1. The state's projected general fund deficit is
expected to balloon to nearly $5.8 billion, from just $180
million this fiscal year.
Rauner said the tax hike hurt Illinois' economy and put more
stress on the state's social safety net. "As a result, today
Illinois is not as competitive as we need to be and cannot be as
compassionate as we want to be," he said.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by David Greising and Eric
Walsh; Editing by Dan Grebler)