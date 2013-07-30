CHICAGO, July 30 The leaders of the Illinois
House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday filed a lawsuit
challenging Governor Pat Quinn's veto of lawmakers' pay during a
legislative impasse over pension reform.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and state Senate
President John Cullerton, both Democrats, said in a letter to
fellow lawmakers that the purpose of the litigation "is to
protect the independence of the legislature and preserve the
separation of powers."
In their letter, Madigan and Cullerton said Quinn's action
was "purely political and an unconstitutional attempt to coerce
the legislature to comply with his demands."
Quinn on July 10 vetoed a bill appropriating money for
lawmakers' $68,000-a-year pay after lawmakers repeatedly failed
to enact legislation to deal with the state's $100 billion
unfunded public pension liability.
The Democratic governor on Tuesday called the lawsuit "just
plain wrong."
"Instead of focusing on resolving the state's pension crisis
- which is costing taxpayers millions of dollars a day -
legislators have chosen to focus on their own paychecks and
waste taxpayer time and money on this lawsuit," Quinn said in a
statement. He added that the state constitution gives him the
power to line-item veto any appropriation.
Last week, state Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka, a
Republican, said she could not send lawmakers their monthly
paychecks due on Aug. 1 unless the legislature overrode the
governor's veto or a court ordered her to pay lawmakers.
The lawsuit, filed in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago,
claims Quinn's veto is unconstitutional and asks the court to
direct Topinka to pay lawmakers their full salaries, plus
interest on any withheld amounts. Topinka also is named in the
lawsuit.
The lack of action to fix the worst-funded state pension
system has pushed Illinois' credit ratings to the lowest level
among states. Rising pension payments have led to spending cuts
affecting core state services such as education.
"It is our hope that the court will remedy this
constitutional violation and that future governors will not feel
empowered to use such coercive tactics," Quinn and Cullerton
wrote in their letter.
The General Assembly ended its spring session on May 31 at
an impasse on pension reform. A conference committee on pension
reform, created by the legislature on June 19, has not yet come
up with a plan.