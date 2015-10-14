By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 14 The cash-starved Illinois
lottery lowered the boom even harder on its players on
Wednesday, saying anyone with a winning ticket worth $600 or
more will face delays collecting prizes until the state's
long-running budget impasse ends.
Since July, the state has not been making timely payments to
players who have won $25,000 or more, triggering a class-action
lawsuit in federal court last month against Republican Governor
Bruce Rauner's administration.
The state lottery department indicated it had to lower the
payout threshold even more because there has been no break in
the budget fight between Rauner and Democrats controlling the
state legislature.
"We don't have the legislative authority to replenish our
check-writing account," lottery spokesman Steve Rossi told
Reuters.
Rossi said players with winning tickets worth $600 and up
eventually will be paid once the stalemate is over. The new
payout policy takes effect Friday.
He said the agency has not contemplated suspending any of
its betting games while the budget fight continues. The state is
in its fourth month without a spending plan.
(Editing by David Gregorio)