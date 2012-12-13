DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news
CHICAGO Dec 13 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday revised Illinois' credit outlook to negative from stable, citing the likelihood of persistent and worsening public-pension funding pressures.
The rating agency, which affirmed Illinois' A2 rating, also said the state's problems could be exacerbated by the upcoming partial expiration of income tax rate increases.
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.0 percent in October-December, posting a fourth straight quarter of expansion, led by solid exports and firmer capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.