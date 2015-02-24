BRIEF-Moody's says robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of germany
* robust growth and prudent fiscal policy support credit profile of Germany
CHICAGO Feb 24 Some of the cost-saving measures Illinois' Republican governor put into his fiscal 2016 proposed budget will face a tough time getting passed by a Democrat-controlled legislature, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Governor Bruce Rauner last week proposed $6.6 billion in mostly spending cuts that included moving workers to less-generous pension plans and reducing state funding for local governments and universities.
"This political landscape may make it difficult to enact even a few key elements of the governor's proposal, much less the entire plan to achieve balance without raising revenues," the credit rating agency said in a report.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence. Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107. In the dominant services sector, the index was stable