TABLE-French industry morale unexpectedly falls to four-month low

PARIS, March 23 French industrial morale fell to a four-month low in March, coming in below expectations, data from state statistics body INSEE showed on Thursday, in what may be the first sign that uncertainty surrounding the presidential election may be weighing on confidence. Morale in the industrial sector fell to 104 points in March from 107 in February. A Reuters poll of economists had an average forecast of 107. In the dominant services sector, the index was stable