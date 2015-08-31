(.)
CHICAGO Aug 31 Illinois' ability to manage
growing retiree benefit costs will determine future action on
the state's relatively low A3 credit rating, Moody's Investors
Service said on Monday.
The state, which on Tuesday begins a third month without an
enacted fiscal 2016 budget, has been hamstrung by state Supreme
Court rulings that unilateral cuts to pensions and retiree
healthcare violate the state constitution.
"Given the state's ironclad protection of benefits for
current workers and retirees, Illinois requires a long-term plan
to ensure it can at least comply with statutory funding
requirements," Moody's analyst Ted Hampton said in a statement.
If the state does not have a plan by the time the next
legislative session ends on May 31, 2016, credit deterioration
will accelerate, the rating agency said in a report.
Illinois has the worst-funded pension system and the lowest
credit ratings among the 50 states.
Retiree benefits account for about 24 percent of Illinois'
general fund expenditures, according to Moody's.
As for the budget impasse between Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner and Democrats who control the House and Senate, Moody's
said Illinois runs the risk of turning a projected deficit of
about $5 billion into an actual deficit if there is no budget
deal by the end of September.
"A possible approach to eliminating the deficit would be a
combination of expenditure cuts and reversing some of the year's
income tax reductions," the report said, noting the state's flat
tax rate is low compared with other states' and an increase
could be applied retroactively.
A 2011 temporary hike in Illinois' income tax rate was
partially rolled back on schedule on Jan. 1. Democratic
lawmakers have called for a mix of cuts and revenue to balance
the fiscal 2016 budget, but Rauner has insisted the legislature
adopt his reform agenda before he considers a tax hike.
"So far, the standoff has had limited effects on our view of
the state's credit position," Moody's said. "Provided that the
two sides reach a consensus soon, the nature of their eventual
agreement will matter more than the long delay that has already
occurred."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)