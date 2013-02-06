By Joanne von Alroth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Feb 6 Illinois Governor Pat
Quinn said the state is at a "critical juncture" over the
massive underfunding of its pensions for public workers in his
state-of-the state speech on Wednesday, but he offered no new
proposals.
Quinn endorsed a bill from state Senate President John
Cullerton that would cut some benefits to retirees and require
government workers to pay more of the cost in a 38-minute speech
that also called for gun control, a higher minimum wage,
legalization of gay marriage, and online voter registration.
"This is a choice about whether we will make the tough
decisions necessary to balance our budget by reforming our
public pension systems or whether we will let our jobs, our
safety and our schools be squeezed out by skyrocketing pension
costs," Quinn said.
Illinois state pensions are in the red by a staggering $97
billion, more than $20,000 for every household in the state. The
pension systems have the lowest level of funding of any U.S.
state at 39 percent; 80 percent is considered healthy.
Illinois has contributed less than the amount needed to
restore its public pension systems to health in nine of the last
10 years, according to a state report.
Some critics said Quinn should have focused more on pensions
and economic problems in his speech.
"This fiscal calamity hovers like a storm cloud over the
state of Illinois," said Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka, a
Republican. "We cannot afford tangents or distractions -- we
have to address our finances, and time is of the essence."
The state's leaders have stalled for years in fixing the
pensions shortfall, in part because of fierce opposition from
public sector labor unions. Democrats have a stranglehold on
state government and depend on unions for significant political
and financial support.
"This problem cannot be delayed, deferred or delegated to
the next session or to the next generation," Quinn said.
Attempts by Quinn to get lawmakers focused on pension reform
have been widely criticized as not effective. Those attempts
have included promoting a cartoon snake called "Squeezy" to
illustrate how pension costs are squeezing out other social
spending.
While the state is supposed to have a balanced budget
requirement, Illinois has delayed paying its bills. The state
has an estimated $9.3 billion in unpaid bills, of which 40
percent is for basic health services such as care for the poor.
Investors in its bonds are demanding high interest rates to
the extent that Illinois was forced to postpone a $500 million
bond sale to fund construction last week. Illinois has the
lowest ratings of any state from two major credit rating
agencies.
Many analysts view Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan,
who has held that office for 28 of the last 30 years, as the
most powerful politician in the state and look to him for
leadership on pension reform. Madigan, who seldom speaks
publicly, rushed out of the chamber after the speech on
Wednesday and was not immediately available for comment.
Asked when the legislature might vote on pension reform,
Republican House Leader Tom Cross, said: "No one knows what the
speaker wants to do and until we all do, it's going to be
difficult to figure out where we're going with pension reform."
The pension proposal endorsed by Quinn, who is the most
unpopular governor in the nation, according to Democratic
polling firm Public Policy Polling, would increase the
contributions of government workers to pay for pensions,
increase retirement ages, delay cost of living increases in
benefits and gradually shift some of the cost of pensions to
local communities from the state.
A provision of the Illinois Constitution guarantees that
pension benefits to retired workers cannot be reduced. Unions
have threatened to challenge any pension reforms in court, and
lawmakers fear the unions would win in court.
The bill Quinn supports has a backup provision that if the
courts rule any reforms unconstitutional, government workers
would be given a choice of either accepting the reduced pension
benefits or they would not be covered by the state retirement
health plan. Lawmakers hope that giving workers a choice would
resolve the constitutional question.