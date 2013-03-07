By Renita Young
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 7 The Illinois House of
Representatives on Thursday took the first small step of the
year toward pension reform, voting to cap annual pensions to
retired workers to end abuses resulting in payments exceeding
$100,000 a year to some people.
But two more sweeping reforms were soundly defeated as
lawmakers struggled to piece together a package to restore to
financial health the nation's worst funded state pension
systems.
After weeks of delay, debate and rejection of reforms to the
nation's worst-funded state pension systems, the House voted 65
to 7 for the cap on pensions. It would put a ceiling on the
salaries used to calculate pensions for retired state workers to
what is called the Social Security wage base, now at $113,700,
adjusted annually for inflation.
The move was a test vote called by powerful House Speaker
Michael Madigan to gauge support for individual parts of pension
reform. He hopes to use specific votes to determine which
measures have enough support to be part of a comprehensive
package.
Lawmakers rejected by a vote of 67 to 2 a proposal to freeze
cost-of-living increases for retired workers for 10 years.
Retired state workers now get automatic, compounded 3 percent
benefit increases annually.
They also rejected a proposal, 47 to 11, that would require
public sector workers to contribute 2 percent more toward the
cost of their pensions, followed by another 2 percent the next
year. Public sector unions have offered to increase their
contribution by 2 percent but have not offered a second increase
of 2 percent.
Minority Republicans boycotted the vote, as they did last
week on other pension proposals, saying the process of
considering the measure was a charade engineered by majority
Democrats led by House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Supporters said the measure would save $632 million in
fiscal year 2014 starting July 1, which is small compared with a
system of state pensions that is $96.8 billion short of full
funding. The Illinois system is 39 percent funded, compared with
the 80 percent considered healthy.
The approval gave hope to some lawmakers that wider reforms
can eventually be agreed to.
"I think it demonstrates that the process that we're going
through, we don't have to be so cynical about it, it can get us
to a solution," said Democratic Representative Elaine Nekritz,
a leader in pushing for pension changes.
Illinois, with the lowest debt rating among the states
analyzed by major agencies Moody's Investors Service and
Standard & Poor's, faces a fiscal crisis. The state budget has
been balanced only by putting off the payment of some $9.3
billion in bills to vendors with the state as of the end of
2012.
The cost of annual payments to the pension systems for state
and local government workers has ballooned to a projected $6
billion in 2014, consuming nearly one of every five dollars of
the operating budget.
Illinois legislators have been unable to pass reforms, in
part because public sector unions are major political and
financial backers of the ruling Democratic Party. Democrats have
a supermajority in the legislature but there have been some
efforts to work on a bipartisan solution.
Last week, the Illinois House soundly rejected harsh pension
measures proposed by Madigan that would have eliminated annual
cost of living increases for retired workers, increased the
retirement age to 67 and forced workers to contribute 5 percent
more to the cost of their pensions.
Democratic Governor Pat Quinn, during his annual budget
speech on Wednesday, pleaded with the legislature to act quickly
on pension reform.