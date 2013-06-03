By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, June 3 Illinois' governor and lawmakers
this week hope to revive efforts to address the state's pension
funding crisis, but the cloud over the state's credit remains
dark in the wake of the state legislature's failure on Friday to
pass pension reform before it adjourned.
Illinois' general obligation bond rating, already the lowest
among U.S. states, could fall even lower, and investors who buy
the state's debt are likely to demand higher interest rates to
take on increased risk, market participants told Reuters. The
state is expected to sell up to $1 billion of general obligation
bonds as early as this month as part of a $31 billion capital
improvement program.
"I think (lawmakers) just provided support for the rating
downgrade," said Richard Ciccarone, a managing director and
chief research officer at McDonnell Investment Management. "And
even if there is no downgrade, the state moved a notch deeper
into the risk zone."
The three major credit rating agencies are closely
monitoring the state's progress on dealing with a nearly $100
billion unfunded pension liability that is threatening funding
for core state services such as education and public safety.
A Moody's Investors Service analyst on Friday repeated a
warning that the agency could cut Illinois' A2 rating if efforts
at pension reform failed.
Fitch Ratings already had put the state's A rating on a
watch list for a possible downgrade due to the inability to
address pensions. And Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in
January cited a lack of action in pension reform when it
downgraded Illinois' $26.6 billion of outstanding GO bonds to
A-minus with a negative outlook.
Governor Pat Quinn and some state lawmakers warned about the
potential downgrade as the Democrat-controlled legislature wound
down its spring session. But pension reform fizzled as House
Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton
remained at odds over the best approach.
Madigan was backing a plan that would unilaterally require
current workers and retirees to accept reduced pension benefits,
while Cullerton's approach would give them choices about how
benefits might be cut.
Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, a
Chicago-based government finance watchdog group, said that
without reform, pension costs are not sustainable.
"It's both disappointing and frightening that our legislature
has allowed this situation to further degrade," he said,
pointing out that pension payments, including debt service on
outstanding pension bonds, will top $7 billion or 22 percent of
the fiscal 2014 general fund budget and that amount will climb
to almost a third of the budget in the coming years.
Quinn plans to meet with legislative leaders this week to
try to forge a compromise.
Credit markets will closely monitor the pension
negotiations, said Robert Amodeo, portfolio manager at Western
Asset who helps oversee $30 billion in municipal assets.
"It will take some time before the market penalizes them. It
will give them some time to call a special session," he said.
"If talks break off, the marketplace will penalize them."
Illinois' so-called credit spread over Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A scale for the municipal market stood
at 140 basis points in the latest week, the second widest spread
after Puerto Rico among major muni debt issuers tracked by MMD.
Illinois' spread is three times that of California, which
has taken steps to deal with its financial problems.
"Illinois is trading already below everything else and on
the market, timing could not be worse," said Gregory Serbe,
President of Lebenthal Municipal Asset Management. "Bonds in
general gave up so much and we may see some widening of the
spread on Illinois GO bonds from Monday."
Ciccarone said the state has until now benefited from
historic low interest rates in the $3.7 trillion tax-exempt bond
market as investors stretch for higher-yielding bonds. However,
if overall rates continue to climb, Illinois' credit spread
could widen.
"They've made the task of financing Illinois harder by their
inaction in Springfield," he said, referring to legislators in
the state capital.