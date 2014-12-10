(Adds objection to speedy appeal, background on law, trial
court ruling and Illinois' pension burden)
CHICAGO Dec 10 The Illinois Supreme Court on
Wednesday fast-tracked the state's appeal of a trial court
ruling that found a new law aimed at easing the state's huge
pension burden unconstitutional.
The court ordered public labor unions and retiree groups
challenging the law and the state to file their briefs in
January and February with oral arguments to be scheduled in
March. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan had asked the
court last week to speed up the appeal process.
The state asked for oral arguments as early as Jan. 22 and
no later than March 10 to enable Illinois' upcoming budget to
incorporate about $1 billion in cost-savings under the law, or
adequate spending cuts or tax increases to offset those savings.
The pension reform law was supposed to go into effect on
June 1 but was put on hold by Sangamon County Circuit Court
Judge John Belz in May pending his Nov. 21 ruling in five
consolidated lawsuits. The state's new fiscal year begins July 1
and the legislature usually passes a budget by May 31.
The law's opponents asked the supreme court on Tuesday not
to speed up the case.
Illinois has the worst-funded state retirement system in the
country, and its unfunded pension liability hit $104.6 billion
at the end of fiscal 2014. No U.S. state has a lower credit
rating than Illinois.
The reform law, which was enacted in December 2013, reduces
and suspends cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises
retirement ages and limits salaries on which pensions are based.
Employees contribute 1 percent less of their salaries toward
pensions, while contributions from the state, which has skipped
or skimped on its pension payments over the years, are
enforceable through the Illinois Supreme Court.
In his ruling last month, Belz rejected Illinois' arguments
that pensions could be cut to protect the public welfare in an
emergency, including the state's precarious financial situation.
He concluded that the state could not go back on a promise
protected by a provision in the Illinois Constitution
prohibiting public worker pensions from being impaired or
diminished.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)