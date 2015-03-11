(New throughout, adds comments from current and former state
officials and attorneys)
By Karen Pierog and Hilary Russ
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., March 11 A state lawyer
defending the landmark 2013 pension reform law faced tough
questions on Wednesday from an Illinois Supreme Court judge at a
high-stakes hearing about whether the legislature had the right
to cut benefits.
"Aren't we giving the state the power to modify its
contractual obligations whenever it wants?" Justice Robert R.
Thomas asked State Solicitor General Carolyn Shapiro. "For
instance, the state could simply fail to fund the pension
systems and them claim an emergency, correct?"
Shapiro disagreed, saying: "Invoking the police powers is
not something that the state can do willy-nilly."
The state contends the legislature was entitled to invoke
police powers to solve a fiscal emergency. The state says shaky
finances are making it hard to fund basic services, which is why
it was necessary to raise the retirement age and suspend retiree
cost-of-living increases.
Lawyers representing unions and other plaintiffs suing to
overturn the law said the legislature had no such right.
"It is clear that the pension clause and the pensions are
not subject to the police powers," said attorney Aaron Maduff
with Maduff & Maduff in Chicago.
In November, a county court tossed the law. At Wednesday's
hearing, the high court met to hear the state's appeal.
The stakes are high for Illinois, which has the worst-funded
pension system and the lowest credit ratings of all 50 states
and says pension costs were making it impossible to fund
services such as healthcare and public safety. Most of the
justices asked no questions, making it hard to predict an
outcome.
In her opening statement, Shapiro told the court that
overturning the pension reform law "would tie the state's hands
when its need to act is most pressing."
The court chamber was packed with politicians, union leaders
and other observers. After the hearing, State Senator Kwame
Raoul, a leader of the pension reform effort, compared a prior
high court case that protected retiree health care benefits with
"tea leaves" that may determine how the court will rule on
pension reform.
The Democratic lawmaker said the state worsened its pension
problem by not making adequate contributions.
A ruling is expected this spring. Ty Fahner, a former
Illinois Attorney General and a partner at law firm Mayer Brown
in Chicago, said it was unclear what the court would decide.
"There are seven justices and only two of them asked
questions," he said.
Michael Freeborn, a union lawyer, said he did not think the
justices would accept the state's argument.
"The state's argument that there is a fiscal emergency rings
a little hollow," Freeborn said. He said state had demonstrated
poor fiscal management, citing a decision to allow temporary
higher income tax rates to partially roll back on Jan. 1.
The case also has ramifications for Chicago, which is
defending a 2014 state law that reset city pensions.
In a separate case last July, the state supreme court ruled
6-1 that healthcare benefits to retirees were protected by the
constitutional prohibition against pension cuts.
Besides Maduff, attorney Gino DiVito of Tabet DiVito &
Rothstein in Chicago also represented the unions and other
parties that sued to void the law.
