By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, July 24 The struggle by Illinois and
its local governments to ease huge public pension burdens could
get tougher if a state judge later on Friday tosses out a 2014
law aimed at two of Chicago's retirement systems.
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rita Novak is expected by
legal experts to void the law that increases pension
contributions by the city and workers while reducing and
skipping cost-of-living increases for retirement payments.
Pension payments are devouring bigger chunks of budgets for
Illinois and Chicago and both have been hit with credit ratings
downgrades that greatly boosted their borrowing costs. Illinois
has the worst-funded pension system among U.S. states along with
a $105 billion unfunded pension liability, while Chicago's
unfunded liability for its four systems is $20 billion.
Chicago based its defense of the law on the concept of
consideration, which involves trading something of value within
a contract. The city argued that without the law its municipal
and laborers' retirement systems will run out of money within 10
to 13 years and Chicago would not be legally obligated to make
payments to retirees. The city also said a majority of affected
labor unions in a working group supported the law.
Jacob Huebert, senior attorney at the Chicago-based Liberty
Justice Center, a nonprofit and nonpartisan public-interest
litigation group, said Chicago was stretching.
"You can't have it where the workers themselves didn't have
consideration, didn't actually bargain for it," he said.
In May, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled that public sector
workers have iron-clad protection in the state constitution
against reductions in benefits in place at the time of their
employment. The ruling stemmed from cases brought by unions and
others against a 2013 law for state retirement systems that
unilaterally cut pensions.
The consideration concept has been advocated by Illinois
Senate President John Cullerton as a way to constitutionally
address the state's pension woes. It is also a big part of a
sweeping pension reform proposal unveiled by Illinois Governor
Bruce Rauner earlier this month.
A footnote in the supreme court's May ruling said
"additional benefits may always be added, of course and the
state may require additional employee contributions or other
consideration in exchange."
Ralph Martire, executive director of the Chicago-based
Center for Tax and Budget Accountability, interpreted that to
mean that no matter what, workers have to come out on top.
"You have to provide something new of valuable consideration
to your public sector worker that's sufficient to offset the
cost of their reduced retirement benefit," he said.
GOVERNOR TOUTS CHOICES FOR PENSIONS
Rauner administration officials said the governor's plan is
constitutional because it offers workers choices like counting
future wage increases, which are not protected by the
constitution, toward their pensions in exchange for lower
cost-of-living increases in retirement.
Huebert said consideration could still work if a deal is
reached through actual collective bargaining or if individual
workers can make their own choices.
Labor unions, which backed an unsuccessful Cullerton bill in
2013 that incorporated consideration, may no longer be so
obliging in the wake of the May court ruling.
"Now that they won in court, unions are against any pension
reform," Cullerton told reporters on Wednesday.
Unions have come out strongly against Rauner's proposal.
John Cameron, political director at the American Federation of
State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, testified
before a House committee last week that workers would
unconstitutionally be offered "something less for something
less."
"This is not consideration, this is a coercive choice," he
said.
Martire said the real answer is modernizing Illinois' income
and sales taxes to gain more revenue and reamortizing pension
payments.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)