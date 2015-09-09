CHICAGO, Sept 9 The Illinois Supreme Court's May
ruling finding the state's 2013 pension reform law
unconstitutional will not be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court,
a spokeswoman for the state attorney general said on Wednesday.
"In the pension case, we asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a
routine extension of time to allow us to consider whether to
seek review of the case by that court," said spokeswoman Eileen
Boyce. "After completing our analysis, we have decided not to
ask the court to review the case."
In July, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan was granted
an extension until Sept. 10 to appeal the ruling, which rejected
the state's argument that it needed to invoke police powers and
cut pension benefits to deal with a fiscal emergency.
The unanimous ruling by the Illinois justices was based on a
provision in the state constitution that prohibits the
impairment or diminishment of public worker retirement benefits.
That provision was also used by a Cook County Circuit Court
judge in July to void a 2014 pension law aimed at shoring up the
shaky finances of two Chicago retirement systems. The state
supreme court is expected to hear Chicago's appeal in November.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Alan Crosby)