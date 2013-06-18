CHICAGO, June 18 Seeking to break a weeks-long
impasse in efforts to fix the state's woefully underfunded
pension system, Illinois will turn to a rarely used legislative
conference committee in hopes of reaching a compromise solution,
Governor Pat Quinn's office said on Tuesday.
State lawmakers return to the state capitol on Wednesday for
a special session on pensions called by Quinn. A series of
meetings over the last two weeks has brought the Democratic
Senate president and House speaker no closer to tackling the
state's nearly $100 billion unfunded pension liability.
The conference committee, made up of five members each from
the House and Senate, would "bridge the differences and forge
agreement on a comprehensive pension reform plan," a statement
from the Democratic governor's office said.
Legislators will use Wednesday's session to vote to create
the committee, and Quinn plans to call another session for early
July to pass legislation, the statement added.
Political paralysis over fixing the worst-funded state
retirement system has led to a series of credit downgrades for
Illinois, which now has the lowest ratings among U.S. states.
Quinn has expressed frustration over the inaction and its
impact on the state's ratings and borrowing costs. Illinois is
in the midst of a $31 billion capital improvement program,
partly funded by the sale of bonds, and it is set for a planned
sale of $1.3 billion of general obligation bonds next week.
As for the conference committee, House Speaker Michael
Madigan "agreed this approach could be worth trying," said his
spokesman Steve Brown. He declined to say what pension reform
approaches the committee could consider.
Rikeesha Phelon, a spokeswoman for Senate President John
Cullerton, also declined to talk about the committee's agenda.
"Everyone needs to be leaning toward compromise and resolution,"
she said.
The Illinois General Assembly last turned to a conference
committee to hash out a compromise on legislation in December
2005, according to Phelon.
Madigan has favored unilateral cuts to retirement benefits
to reap the greatest savings - an approach labor unions have
said violates the Illinois Constitution. Cullerton has advocated
a plan, backed by the unions and passed by the Senate, that
gives workers and retirees choices between reduced benefits and
continued access to state-sponsored healthcare in retirement.
Another plan that addresses only one of the state's five
pension funds - State Universities Retirement System - is being
pushed by the heads of universities as a way to save as much as
Madigan's approach, while having a better chance of
withstanding a constitutional challenge in court.
The plan calls for higher worker pension contributions,
gradually shifts pension payments currently made by the state
onto the universities and community colleges, and ties pension
payment increases to inflation.