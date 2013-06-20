By Joanne von Alroth and Karen Pierog
| SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., June 19 In the first sign of
compromise after weeks of political impasse, Illinois lawmakers
in a special session on Wednesday set up a rarely used
conference committee in an effort to fix the state's woefully
under-funded pension system.
Legislative leaders agreed to a July 9 deadline for action
on the state's $100 billion pension under-funding, and the
state's Democratic governor, Patrick Quinn, said he plans to
call legislators back for another special session in early July.
Quinn called the 10-member, bipartisan committee "a crowbar
to break legislative gridlock," and said he expects to see a
comprehensive pension reform bill on his desk by July 9.
Quinn called Wednesday's special session after House Speaker
Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton, both
Democrats, failed in recent weeks to agree on a pension-reform
solution.
The conference committee is made up of five members each
from the House and Senate, named by party leaders in each
chamber. A proposal will have to get a simple majority to pass
out of the committee and on to the full House and Senate, where
a simple majority vote in each chamber would send it to the
governor for signature.
The Illinois General Assembly last turned to a conference
committee to hash out a legislative compromise in December 2005.
Lawmakers said they believe the conference committee could
clear the logjam.
"I think this has the potential to be different because
we're in a different position than we've been in throughout this
arduous journey," said Democratic representative Elaine Nekritz,
who has been the Illinois House point person on pension reform.
"We were going to have to come together -- and that's what this
conference committee is about. I feel there's finally a real
commitment to do that."
Any solution will have to be able to restore the state's
finances, Nekritz said. Illinois has seen its credit downgraded
several times during the pension crisis, and it now has the
lowest credit rating among U.S. states.
Illinois is in the midst of a $31 billion capital
improvement program, partly funded by the sale of bonds. It is
set for a planned sale of $1.3 billion of general obligation
bonds next week.
Madigan has favored unilateral cuts to retirement benefits
to reap the greatest savings - an approach labor unions have
said violates the Illinois Constitution. Cullerton has advocated
a plan, backed by the unions and passed by the Senate, that
gives workers and retirees choices between reduced benefits and
continued access to state-sponsored healthcare in retirement.
Another plan that addresses only one of the state's five
pension funds - State Universities Retirement System - is being
pushed by the heads of universities as a way to save as much as
Madigan's approach, while having a better chance of withstanding
a constitutional challenge in court.
The plan calls for higher worker pension contributions,
gradually shifting pension payments currently made by the state
onto the universities and community colleges, and linking
pension payment increases to inflation. Union officials said
Tuesday they dislike that plan as well.
Members of the conference committee include Democratic
Representatives Elaine Nekritz, Michael Zalewski and Arthur
Turner; Republican Representatives Darlene Senger and Jill
Tracy; Democratic Senators Daniel Biss, Kwame Raoul and Linda
Holmes; and Republicans Deputy Senate Leader Matt Murphy and
Assistant Senate Leader Bill Brady.
Raoul will serve as committee chair. Because Democrats have
a super majority in each chamber, they make up the majority of
the committee.