CHICAGO Jan 28 A coalition of public worker
labor unions filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to overturn a
new Illinois law aimed at reducing a $100 billion unfunded
pension liability.
The lawsuit, filed by the We Are One Illinois coalition in
Sangamon County Circuit Court in the state capital of
Springfield, claims the law violates the Illinois Constitution,
which stipulates that public worker pensions are contracts that
the state cannot diminish or impair.
The law, which was enacted in December but does not take
effect until June, reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases
for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits the salaries on
which pensions are based.