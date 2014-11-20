By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 20 Illinois faces an uphill battle
to defend on Thursday the constitutionality of a law aimed at
easing the state's huge unfunded pension liability.
Lawyers for the state will try to convince a judge in state
capital Springfield that the law is crucial to save the state's
sinking finances. Attorneys for public labor unions and others
will argue the law is invalid because it trounces on state
constitutional protections for public worker retirement
benefits.
Illinois has the worst-funded state retirement system and
its huge unfunded pension liability has helped pound its credit
ratings to the lowest level among states.
The law, enacted in December 2013, reduces and suspends
cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages
and limits salaries on which pensions are based. Employees
contribute 1 percent less of their salaries toward pensions,
while contributions from the state, which has skipped or skimped
on its pension payments over the years, are enforceable through
the Illinois Supreme Court.
Although it was slated to take effect on June 1, Sangamon
County Circuit Court Judge John Belz in May put it on hold until
five lawsuits consolidated in his courtroom are resolved first
by him and ultimately by the state's high court.
The lawsuits claim the law violates the Illinois
Constitution, which protects public worker pensions from being
diminished or impaired. That argument was bolstered by a July 3
Illinois Supreme Court ruling in an unrelated case that
concluded health care for retired state workers is a pension
benefit protected by the constitution.
"The general consensus is the law is going to be struck down
and probably unanimously (by the Illinois Supreme Court)," said
Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the
University of Illinois-Springfield.
In its defense of the pension reform law, Illinois is
leaning heavily on its so-called police powers trumping that
constitutional provision. Those powers include the state's
ability to properly fund education, healthcare and public
safety.
The unfunded liability for Illinois' five state retirement
systems was $104.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2014, the state
legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting and
Accountability reported this month.
The law would shave about $1.1 billion from Illinois' fiscal
2016 contribution to the systems. Without the law, the state's
$6.9 billion pension contribution in fiscal 2015 will climb to
an estimated $7.6 billion in fiscal 2016, which begins July 1,
the report said.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)