By Karen Pierog
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois Nov 20 A ruling on
whether an Illinois law aimed at easing the state's huge
unfunded pension liability is constitutional will be issued on
Friday, a judge overseeing the case said on Thursday.
Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge John Belz, who heard
oral arguments for and against the state's pension reform law on
Thursday, said his written ruling will be issued at 2 p.m. CT.
The state is contending that its so-called police powers,
which can be invoked in an emergency, trump constitutional
protections for public worker retirement benefits. Public labor
unions and retirement groups argue the provision in Illinois'
constitution against the impairment or diminishment of those
benefits has no exceptions.
Illinois has the worst-funded state retirement system, and
its huge unfunded pension liability has helped pound its credit
ratings to the lowest level among states.
The reform law was enacted in December 2013 to help save
Illinois' sinking finances. It reduces and suspends
cost-of-living increases for pensions, raises retirement ages
and limits salaries on which pensions are based. Employees
contribute 1 percent less of their salaries toward pensions,
while contributions from the state, which has skipped or skimped
on its pension payments over the years, are enforceable through
the Illinois Supreme Court.
Attorneys for opponents of the law argued that it was
designed to save Illinois money by impairing and diminishing
retirement benefits. They also said that if even one part of the
law is found to be unconstitutional, the whole law should be
voided.
"The pension protection clause of the constitution is plain
and unambiguous. It has no exceptions," said Gino DiVito, an
attorney for one of the groups challenging the law.
But Illinois Assistant Attorney General Richard Huszagh
argued that public workers and retirees have a contract for
pensions that can be modified to protect the public welfare in
the case of an emergency.
"They are saying that under the pension protection clause
you can't use the emergency exits, you can use the fire
extinguisher," Huszagh told the judge.
Opponents of the law also claimed their position was
bolstered by a July 3 Illinois Supreme Court ruling in an
unrelated case that concluded healthcare for retired state
workers was a pension benefit protected by the constitution.
Some outside observers agree.
"The general consensus is the law is going to be struck down
and probably unanimously (by the Illinois Supreme Court)," said
Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the
University of Illinois-Springfield.
Although the law was slated to take effect on June 1, Judge
Belz in May put it on hold until five lawsuits consolidated in
his courtroom are resolved, first by him and ultimately by the
state's high court.
If Belz rules against the law, the appeal of the ruling will
move directly to the Illinois Supreme Court, said Donald Craven,
an attorney for one of the plaintiff groups. He said an ultimate
ruling by the high court could take until the summer, although
the case could be expedited.
A ruling by the judge in the state's favor will keep the
case in his court for further litigation by the parties, Craven
added.
The unfunded liability for Illinois' five state retirement
systems hit $104.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2014, the state
legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting and
Accountability reported this month.
The law would shave about $1.1 billion from Illinois' fiscal
2016 contribution to the systems. Without the law, the state's
$6.9 billion pension contribution for fiscal 2015 will climb to
an estimated $7.6 billion in fiscal 2016, which begins July 1,
the report said.
