CHICAGO, July 11 The Illinois Supreme Court's
ruling extending constitutional protection to public sector
retiree health care is a negative credit factor for Illinois,
Chicago and local governments seeking to alter pension benefits,
Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
The 6-to-1 decision on July 3 allowed the continuation of
class-action challenges to a 2012 Illinois law that gave the
state the right to impose healthcare insurance premiums on its
retired workers. The challenge centered on a constitutional
provision stating that membership in any public sector pension
or retirement system "shall be an enforceable contractual
relationship, the benefits of which shall not be diminished or
impaired."
The same provision in the Illinois Constitution is also the
focus of lawsuits pending in Sangamon County Circuit Court
against the pension reform law the state legislature passed in
December. The law reduces and suspends cost-of-living increases
for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits the salaries on
which pensions are based.
Moody's said the ruling in the health care case could signal
how the justices decide the pension reform law.
"We therefore perceive increased risk that the Illinois
Supreme Court will rule the pension reform legislation
unconstitutional, which would jeopardize $32.7 billion of
pension liability reduction," the credit rating agency said in a
report.
Illinois already has the lowest credit rating among states,
with Moody's at A3. That is largely due to its huge $100 billion
unfunded pension liability.
Moody's noted, however, that Illinois courts have not yet
heard arguments by the state that "extreme pension funding
pressure prevents the state or a local government from providing
for public health and safety, a responsibility higher than
adhering to pension promises."
Chicago is also subject to the constitution's pension
provision and its pension funding problems led Moody's to cut
the city's credit rating four notches over the past year to
Baa1.
Governor Pat Quinn last month signed into law a bill aimed
at shoring up two of Chicago's four retirement systems by
requiring bigger contributions from the city and its workers.
Instead of receiving an annual 3 percent cost-of-living hike,
the law requires the bulk of retirees to get increases tied to
inflation and skips increases in certain years.
Moody's said legal challenges to that law are expected.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)