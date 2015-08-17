CHICAGO Aug 17 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
unveiled on Monday a revamped bill to freeze local property
taxes that hopes to woo Democratic votes by boosting funding for
financially struggling school districts, particularly the
Chicago Public Schools (CPS).
The measure couples a two-year tax freeze with a $74 million
increase in state funding for high-poverty school districts and
the creation of a commission to change Illinois' school funding
formula. The state would contribute $200 million a year for two
years toward pension and healthcare costs at CPS without a
reduction in the district's $600 million state grant funding,
according to the Republican governor.
The bill also contains elements that Democrats, who control
the House and Senate, have been unwilling to embrace. These
include allowing local governments and schools to limit
collective bargaining, to adopt their own prevailing wage
requirements, and to restrict workers' compensation claims.
"This will be a transformational change, improvement for the
state of Illinois and allow us to move forward and complete the
rest of the budgeting process," Rauner told reporters.
He called on powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan to take
up the bill in its entirety and urged individual lawmakers to
vote for their residents and not "for some higher power."
There was no immediate comment from Madigan or Senate
President John Cullerton on Rauner's proposal.
Illinois on Wednesday will mark its seventh week of
operating without a fiscal 2016 budget. Rauner said his
administration was negotiating over the budget "almost every
single day." In the meantime, certain services and state payroll
are being funded under court orders.
CPS, the nation's third-largest public school system, is
drowning under rapidly rising pension costs that are largely to
blame for a $1.1 billion budget hole. The district last week
proposed a $5.7 billion fiscal 2016 spending plan that relies on
$500 million in pension savings from the state.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)