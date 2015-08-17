(Adds comments by spokesmen for House speaker and Senate
president)
CHICAGO Aug 17 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner
unveiled on Monday a revamped bill to freeze local property
taxes in hopes of wooing votes by Democratic lawmakers by
boosting funding for the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) and other
financially struggling school districts.
The measure couples a two-year tax freeze with a $74 million
increase in state funding for high-poverty school districts and
the creation of a commission to change Illinois' school funding
formula. The state would contribute $200 million a year for two
years toward pension and healthcare costs at CPS without a
reduction in the district's $600 million state grant funding,
according to the Republican governor.
The bill also contains elements that Democrats, who control
the House and Senate, have been unwilling to embrace. These
include allowing local governments and schools to limit
collective bargaining, to adopt their own prevailing wage
requirements and restrict workers' compensation claims.
"This will be a transformational change, improvement for the
state of Illinois and allow us to move forward and complete the
rest of the budgeting process," Rauner told reporters.
He called on powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan to take
up the bill in its entirety and urged individual lawmakers to
vote for the best interests of their residents and not "for some
higher power."
Madigan's spokesman, Steve Brown, said the House has debated
a property tax freeze for months and will take a look at
Rauner's latest proposal, as well as a measure passed by the
Senate earlier this month that includes a tax freeze and pension
relief for CPS.
John Patterson, a spokesman for Senate President John
Cullerton, called Rauner's bill "totally unacceptable."
"If Governor Rauner is serious about helping Chicago schools
and providing relief to taxpayers across our state, he should
help push the Senate president's legislation across the finish
line now," Patterson said.
Illinois on Wednesday will mark its seventh week of
operating without a fiscal 2016 budget. Rauner said his
administration was negotiating over the budget "almost every
single day." In the meantime, certain services and state payroll
are being funded under court orders.
CPS, the nation's third-largest public school system, is
drowning under rapidly rising pension costs that are largely to
blame for a $1.1 billion budget hole. The district last week
proposed a $5.7 billion fiscal 2016 spending plan that relies on
$500 million in pension savings from the state.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)