CHICAGO Nov 6 Illinois' Republican
governor-elect bulked up his transition team on Thursday, but
skirted questions on how he plans to deal with a $1.8 billion
hole in the budget he will inherit in January.
In his first news conference since defeating incumbent
Democratic Governor Pat Quinn in Tuesday's election, wealthy
businessman Bruce Rauner was peppered with questions concerning
the partial rollback on Jan. 1 of income tax rates that were
temporarily boosted in 2011.
The tax hike was a major issue in the gubernatorial campaign
and the rollback will punch a hole in the state's already-shaky
budget midway through the current fiscal year.
"We want to work very closely with members of the General
Assembly to provide both short-term solutions and long-term
solutions to fix the financial health of the state," Rauner
said, without offering any specific proposal.
Quinn based the fiscal 2015 budget on making the tax rates
permanent and was expected to push the Democratic-controlled
legislature to act if he was re-elected. Rauner has called for
eliminating the tax hike on individual and corporate income.
Fitch Ratings on Thursday warned that Illinois needs to
address the mismatch between spending and revenue, saying in a
report that "inaction would be a return to past choices and
leave the state particularly poorly positioned when the economy
experiences another downturn."
Illinois has the lowest ratings among states and credit
rating agencies have said Illinois could be downgraded further
if it fails to enact cost-saving pension reforms and
structurally balance its budget.
Fitch also noted that Rauner, who has never held political
office, will need the cooperation of the legislature.
Rauner, who vilified Democratic legislative leaders in
campaign ads, said that by electing him, voters were mandating a
bipartisan approach to the state's problems.
"Our mission is not to bicker, is not to waste time arguing,
finding petty faults. Our mission is to serve the people, all
the people of Illinois, to provide real solutions, real
bottom-line results to solve the significant problems that are
facing our state today," he said.
Rauner unveiled a diverse 26-member transition committee
that includes Bill Daley, President Barack Obama's former chief
of staff and brother of former Chicago mayor Richard Daley.
Other members were Caterpillar Inc CEO and Chairman Doug
Oberhelman and former Illinois governor Jim Edgar. On Wednesday,
he announced Lieutenant Governor-elect Evelyn Sanguinetti would
chair his then-five-member transition team.
