CHICAGO May 2 Illinois, which is facing a financial crisis, had a $1.52 billion, or 37.6 percent, gain in general fund revenue last month compared with the same month a year ago, but the welcome surge of cash may be short-lived, according to a report released on Thursday.

The state legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said that while personal and corporate income tax collections were up more than $1 billion in April versus April 2012, the increase was spurred by anticipated 2013 federal tax changes.

The commission's report also noted that Illinois' "melancholy jobs performance" and flat consumer activity were also factors that could weigh on future revenue. Illinois' March jobless rate of 9.5 was the second-highest after Nevada's 9.7 percent.

"Those disappointing measures coupled with an anticipated drop in corporate profits means it would be dangerous to ignore underlying realities and assume that the current good fortune will continue into the upcoming fiscal year," the report said.

Because tax cuts passed under former President George W. Bush were set to expire at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold investments or made other financial moves in the waning days of last year to avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013. The burst of income buoyed states, which often pattern their tax codes after the federal government's.

Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that tax revenue for the states grew 4.9 percent to $193.9 billion in the final quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of 2011, and many expect revenue to continue growing through 2013, which would be the fifth year of increases.

States are just beginning to release data for April, a big revenue month for those collecting income taxes. Missouri, for example, reported on Thursday that April collections were up 27.4 percent over last April.

Illinois boosted its personal income tax rate by 67 percent and corporate rate by 46 percent in January 2011 to raise more money to pay a growing pile of overdue bills and escalating public pension costs. Even with higher income tax revenue, the state continues to struggle to pay its bills.

Meanwhile, a portion of the rate increases are scheduled to expire on Jan. 1, 2015.

The state collected $5.57 billion for its general fund last month, according to the commission's report. Fiscal 2013 year-to-date collections totaled $30.8 billion, an 11.1 percent increase over the same period in fiscal 2012. Illinois' fiscal year ends June 30.