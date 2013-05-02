CHICAGO May 2 Illinois, which is facing a
financial crisis, had a $1.52 billion, or 37.6 percent, gain in
general fund revenue last month compared with the same month a
year ago, but the welcome surge of cash may be short-lived,
according to a report released on Thursday.
The state legislature's Commission on Government Forecasting
and Accountability said that while personal and corporate income
tax collections were up more than $1 billion in April versus
April 2012, the increase was spurred by anticipated 2013 federal
tax changes.
The commission's report also noted that Illinois'
"melancholy jobs performance" and flat consumer activity were
also factors that could weigh on future revenue. Illinois' March
jobless rate of 9.5 was the second-highest after Nevada's 9.7
percent.
"Those disappointing measures coupled with an anticipated
drop in corporate profits means it would be dangerous to ignore
underlying realities and assume that the current good fortune
will continue into the upcoming fiscal year," the report said.
Because tax cuts passed under former President George W.
Bush were set to expire at the end of 2012, many taxpayers sold
investments or made other financial moves in the waning days of
last year to avoid potentially steep tax bills in 2013. The
burst of income buoyed states, which often pattern their tax
codes after the federal government's.
Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that tax revenue
for the states grew 4.9 percent to $193.9 billion in the final
quarter of 2012 from the fourth quarter of 2011, and many expect
revenue to continue growing through 2013, which would be the
fifth year of increases.
States are just beginning to release data for April, a big
revenue month for those collecting income taxes. Missouri, for
example, reported on Thursday that April collections were up
27.4 percent over last April.
Illinois boosted its personal income tax rate by 67 percent
and corporate rate by 46 percent in January 2011 to raise more
money to pay a growing pile of overdue bills and escalating
public pension costs. Even with higher income tax revenue, the
state continues to struggle to pay its bills.
Meanwhile, a portion of the rate increases are scheduled to
expire on Jan. 1, 2015.
The state collected $5.57 billion for its general fund last
month, according to the commission's report. Fiscal 2013
year-to-date collections totaled $30.8 billion, an 11.1 percent
increase over the same period in fiscal 2012. Illinois' fiscal
year ends June 30.