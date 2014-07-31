CHICAGO, July 31 One man was fatally shot and
another wounded on Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide
attempt in a building in the heart of Chicago's financial
district, police said.
The incident occurred at about 9:50 a.m. on the 17th floor
of the Bank of America building on Chicago's South Lasalle
Street, police said.
A 59-year-old man was dead on the scene, after apparently
shooting himself in the head. A 54-year-old man was taken to the
hospital with a gunshot wound, also to the head, police said.
The wounded man was in critical condition.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Bill
Trott)