July 20 Power was restored at the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Illinois on Sunday after a power outage the previous evening left people stranded on rides, a spokeswoman said.

The amusement park in Gurnee, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Chicago, was planning to return to normal operations on Sunday after a safety check on all of its rides.

"All of our guests were safely unloaded from the impacted rides," said spokeswoman Katy Enrique in a statement.

She said the power outage began about two hours before the Six Flags Entertainment Corp park closed. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Scott Malone and Sophie Hares)