BRIEF-Aurania Resources says enters definitive agreement to buy Ecuasolidus
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
CHICAGO, June 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday kept Illinois' general obligation credit rating at A-minus with a negative outlook, but warned the state "is approaching a precipice from a credit standpoint" because it failed to reform public pensions.
"While it is unusual for a state rating to fall into the BBB category, a lack of action on pension reform and upcoming budget challenges over the next year could result in further credit deterioration, particularly if it translates into weaker liquidity," the rating agency said in a statement.
Illinois lawmakers wrapped up their spring session Friday night without reaching a deal on how to resolve a nearly $100 billion unfunded pension liability.
* Announces proposed acquisition of Ecuador "Lost Cities - Cutucu" exploration project
* Centric health announces early conversion of July 2017 convertible notes and April 2018 convertible loan and signs indicative term sheet for refinancing of remainder of outstanding borrowings
* Tellurian's Driftwood LNG receives approval for liquefied natural gas exports to free trade agreement nations