* Quebecor Media announces notice of redemption for all of its 7 ⅜% senior notes due January 15, 2021
CHICAGO May 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services put Illinois' A-minus credit rating on a watch list on Friday for a possible downgrade after the state supreme court voided a law aimed at easing the state's huge public pension liability.
The credit rating agency said it has a three-month window in which it will focus on the upcoming fiscal 2016 Illinois budget.
"Absent a credible budget for fiscal 2016 that has structural alignment of revenues and expenditures, we would lower our rating on Illinois to the 'BBB' category," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million