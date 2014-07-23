(Recasts, adds quotes from S&P, governor's budget office,
CHICAGO, July 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services on Wednesday warned that Illinois' already low credit
rating could sink further if the state is unable to implement
reforms to curb its big unfunded pension liability and balance
its budget.
The credit rating agency revised the outlook on Illinois'
A-minus credit rating to negative from developing, citing a
recent state supreme court ruling that could derail a new
pension reform law and the state's structurally imbalanced state
budget.
"If the pension reform is declared unconstitutional or
invalid, or implementation is delayed and there is a continued
lack of consensus and action among policymakers on the
structural budget gaps and payables outstanding, we believe
there could be a profound and negative effect on Illinois'
budgetary performance and liquidity over the next two years and
that this could lead to a downgrade," S&P said in a statement.
It added that Illinois could achieve a stable outlook if the
pension reform law Illinois enacted in December withstands
constitutional challenges and the state takes "credible action"
to balance its budget.
Illinois' $100 billion unfunded pension liability, along
with a chronic and large pile of unpaid bills have left it with
the lowest credit ratings among states. The state's new budget
has a $2 billion revenue hole halfway through the fiscal year
when higher income tax rates will partially expire.
Abdon Pallasch, Illinois' assistant budget director, said
the negative outlook was the result of the legislature passing
an incomplete budget.
"Governor (Pat) Quinn was clear with legislators this year
that bond rating agencies would look with disfavor on a budget
that did not contain enough revenue to cover a full year of the
state's needs on education, public safety and human services,"
Pallasch said in a statement. Quinn unsuccessfully pushed to
keep the tax rates, enacted in 2011, from expiring.
While constitutional challenges by labor unions and others
have put the pension reform law on hold, a ruling earlier this
month by the Illinois Supreme Court in another case has raised
concerns that the pension law could be tossed.
The high court ruled July 3 that health care for retired
state workers is a pension benefit protected by a state
constitutional prohibition against being diminished or impaired.
S&P said the risk that the pension changes might not be
implemented was highlighted by the ruling in the health care
case.
The pension reform law reduces and suspends cost-of-living
increases for pensions, raises retirement ages and limits the
salaries on which pensions are based.
The rating agency had changed the state's rating outlook
from negative to developing in December in the wake of the
passage of the law, noting the outlook indicated Illinois'
rating could be raised or lowered during a two-year horizon.
