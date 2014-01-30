By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Jan 30 With big Illinois state income
tax increases set to partially expire in 2015, the Democratic
head of the state's House of Representatives on Thursday
introduced a bill to permanently reduce the corporate tax rate.
The cut proposed by House Speaker Michael Madigan would
reduce revenue to the state treasury by $1.5 billion in the
fiscal year beginning July 1. It would set the corporate income
tax rate lower than it was before a temporary increase was
imposed in 2011, when Illinois also imposed a steep hike in the
personal income tax rate. The tax increases were aimed at paying
down the state's huge backlog of unpaid bills.
Madigan's proposal comes as the state is facing a tough
budget for the next fiscal year given the big hole the tax rate
rollbacks will cause.
As for the personal income tax rate, which will drop to 3.75
percent from 5 percent in 2015, Steve Brown, Madigan's
spokesman, said that would be addressed as the legislature
debates the fiscal 2015 budget Governor Pat Quinn is scheduled
to unveil next month.
Madigan's proposal would reduce the corporate tax rate to
3.5 percent, below where it stood prior to the corporate tax
hike in 2011. The new tax would create a combined corporate tax
rate of 6 percent, with the state's 2.5 percent personal
property replacement tax taken into account.
Illinois' corporate income taxes already are set to move
back next January, from the current rate of 7 percent to a new
level of 5.25 percent on business profit. Prior to 2011, the
rate was 4.8 percent.
Madigan's rate cut would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2014, and
would reduce revenue for the first six months of the calendar
year by as much as $700 million, according to a statement from
the speaker.
Madigan in a statement pitched the new plan as a way to
improve the state's business climate.
"I think you make up (the tax revenue loss) partly by making
Illinois a more attractive place for employers to hire and
expand and locate," Brown said.
He added that Madigan's plan emerged as part of an
examination of the state's "hodge-podge" approach to doling out
tax breaks to business.
Illinois in recent years has offered millions of dollars in
tax breaks to keep CME Group Inc and Sears Holdings Corp
in the state, but last year it turned down Archer
Daniels Midland Co, a company that stayed in Illinois
anyway.
Republican lawmakers, who opposed the 2011 tax hike, had
been worried that Democrats who control the legislature would
act to make permanent the higher rates.
"I'm glad there is now a recognition that their tax increase
is driving jobs out of Illinois," said Senate Republican Leader
Christine Radogno in a statement.
"On the surface we are thrilled that the majority party
seems to finally be getting the message that something needs to
be done, but remain cautious about how they intend to make up
the lost revenue," House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said in a
statement.
Corporate income tax collections, which totaled $3.17
billion in fiscal 2013, are expected to fall to $2.76 billion in
fiscal 2016, the first full fiscal year affected by the tax rate
roll-back, according to a three-year projection by the
governor's budget office.
Personal income tax collections, which hit $16.5 billion in
fiscal 2013, would drop to $12.4 billion in fiscal 2016. The
2011 tax hike increased the flat-rate personal income tax to 5
percent, a two-thirds increase over the previous level.
The projection also indicated that Illinois' budget deficit
would rise from $1.9 billion in fiscal 2015 to $4.1 billion in
fiscal 2016.
The fate of the tax rate hikes remains a concern for Wall
Street credit rating agencies, which rate Illinois' general
obligation bonds lower than those of any other state. Illinois
was able to relieve some credit pressure by passing a
comprehensive public pension reform law in December, but that
law has been challenged by unions and other groups claiming it
violates a state constitution protection against diminishing
pensions of government workers.