CHICAGO, July 29 The state of Illinois and its
biggest labor union on Wednesday extended for two-months an
agreement preventing strikes or lockouts while contract
negotiations continue.
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner also vetoed a bill sought
by public employee labor unions that would send collective
bargaining disputes to binding arbitration.
The current one-month agreement between Illinois and the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
Council 31 ends on Friday, while the union's contract with the
state expired on June 30. The extension, until Sept. 30, eases
another pressure point on Illinois, where Rauner and Democrats
who control the legislature have been unable to agree on a
budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.
"This temporary extension underscores our union's commitment
to reaching a fair agreement with no disruption to state
services, and gives us the ability to keep working toward an
agreement in the weeks to come," AFSCME said in a statement.
But the union, which represents 38,000 state workers, said
it continues to rebuff the governor's "extreme demands that
would undermine public services, strip the rights of public
service workers, reduce access to healthcare and make it
impossible to keep pace with the rising cost of living."
The union also called on Rauner to stop his reported
soliciting of retired state workers and others to possibly fill
in for union members, while renewing its push for the
arbitration bill.
In his veto message, Rauner said the bill is
unconstitutional and would "cede major financial decisions to
unelected, unaccountable arbitrators."
"This legislation is bad policy and would derail our efforts
to honestly balance the state's budget and enact meaningful
government reforms," he said.
The governor added that AFSCME's contract demands would cost
the cash-strapped state $1.6 billion more for salaries and
pensions.
While the budget battle continues, state workers continue to
be paid as the result of a court order. The
governor last month vetoed most of a $36 billion budget passed
by Democrats, only accepting a bill to fund primary and
secondary schools to ensure they will open on time.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)