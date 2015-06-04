WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve
should delay a rate hike until the first half of 2016 until
there are signs of a pickup in wages and inflation, the
International Monetary Fund said in its annual assessment of the
economy on Thursday.
The fund's report comes amid signs that some rate setters at
the U.S. central bank are also pushing for rate hikes to be
delayed until there are clearer signs of a sustained recovery.
U.S. data has been mixed and the economy shrank 0.7 percent in
the first quarter.
"Based on the mission's macroeconomic forecast, and barring
upside surprises to growth and inflation, this would put
lift-off into the first half of 2016," the fund said.
Fed chair Janet Yellen has insisted the economy remains on
track and that a rate rise this year is on the cards, although
others including Fed governor Lael Brainard, viewed as a
centrist on the rate-setting committee, have raised concerns
over growth.
The fund forecast that the Fed's favored measure of
inflation, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) reading,
would hit the central bank's 2 percent target only in mid-2017.
"A later lift-off could imply a faster pace of rate
increases following lift-off and may create a modest
overshooting of inflation above the Fed's medium-term goal
(perhaps up toward 2.5 percent)," the Fund said.
"However, deferring rate increases would provide valuable
insurance against the risk of disinflation, policy reversal, and
ending back at zero policy rates."
The prolonged period of zero interest rates has prompted a
hunt for yield in U.S. assets, although the IMF said that at
present this had created "pockets of vulnerabilities" rather
than "broad-based excesses".
It warned that a migration of financial intermediation to
non-banks which are more lightly regulated and the potential for
insufficient liquidity in a range of fixed income markets could
lead to "abrupt" moves in market pricing.
It called on all the agencies involved in the Financial
Stability Oversight Committee, a grouping of regulators, the
central bank and government agencies, to have specific financial
stability mandates.
"While coordination between agencies has clearly improved,
there is a need for greater clarity on the roles and
responsibilities for system-wide crisis preparedness and
management under the FSOC umbrella."
