WASHINGTON, July 7 A global slowdown in economic
growth, together with political and economic upheaval in places
like Greece, the Middle East and Ukraine, could hurt U.S. growth
going forward, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
In its detailed yearly analysis of the U.S. economy, the IMF
also reiterated that the Federal Reserve should delay its rate
hike until the first half of 2016, until there are signs of a
pickup in wages and inflation.
IMF staff said weaker global growth, including in China,
would sap U.S. exports and investment in certain sectors, and
also push down equity market valuations.
"Finally, risks from Russia/Ukraine, Greece or the Middle
East represent an unpredictable wild card with negative, but
difficult to quantify, effects for the U.S.," IMF economists
said in the report.
The Obama administration has downplayed the damage a Greek
meltdown could have on the U.S. economy, but has also maintained
constant pressure on Greek and European officials to resolve the
country's standoff with its international creditors.
The IMF last month cut its growth forecast for the world's
biggest economy to 2.5 percent for this year, from 3 percent
seen in April. The IMF releases a full update to its global
economic forecasts this Thursday.
The Fund also urged the United States to fully implement the
Dodd-Frank bank reform law passed in the wake of the U.S.
financial crisis, and create an independent national regulator
for the insurance sector.
"Before the memory of the crisis begins to fade, it will be
important to complete the reform agenda and resist attempts to
overturn previously agreed measures," IMF staff said in an
assessment of U.S. financial stability.
However, IMF staff privately admit that their
recommendations are unlikely to be popular in the U.S. Congress
or among state regulators, who currently regulate the insurance
sector.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrew Hay)