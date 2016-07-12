WASHINGTON, July 12 Britain's referendum on
leaving the European Union has caused uncertainty and increased
risks to the U.S. economy, but thus far it looks likely to have
a pretty "negligible" impact on U.S. growth, the International
Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
The IMF said in its formal annual review of the U.S. economy
and policies that the Brexit vote has prompted a rise in the
dollar that has been less than feared, up about 1 percent in
nominal effective terms, while stock markets have recovered
losses incurred in the immediate aftermath of the vote.
Meanwhile, the safe-haven rush into U.S. Treasuries has lowered
yields, and home and business financing costs, considerably.
"The net effect on growth is pretty negligible," Nigel
Chalk, the IMF's mission chief for the United States, told
reporters on a conference call.
