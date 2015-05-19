WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Congress is moving
closer to approving IMF reforms, and lawmakers are now trying to
find the best timing and vehicle for getting the historic
legislation passed, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on
Tuesday.
U.S. foot-dragging on reforms to the institution has blocked
changes meant to give more voting power to emerging economies
like China and India, frustrating countries around the world.
The Obama administration supports the reforms but has been
unable to persuade the U.S. Congress to pass funding changes
necessary for the agreement. The United States can block the IMF
reforms because it holds a controlling share of votes.
"I would tell you that the conversations are more about when
and how to do it, than they are whether to do it," Lew said
about his talks with lawmakers on the IMF reforms. "So I think
that is a positive change in the tone of the conversations. ...
"But our intent to do it is not sufficient. Congress needs
to act," he said at a conference.
Some U.S. lawmakers worry that the IMF reforms would cost
too much at a time of big budget deficits in Washington. They
also have criticized the IMF's efforts to help struggling
economies in Europe and the risks attached to billion-dollar IMF
loans to countries like Greece.
"I don't think any institution can be judged by a record
where if someone can find one thing they would have done
differently, it becomes the basis for reconsidering the whole
purpose of the enterprise," Lew said in response to criticism of
the IMF's work in Europe.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Jason Lange; Editing by Paul
Simao)