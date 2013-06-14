UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON, June 14 The International Monetary Fund expects the U.S. Federal Reserve will trim the amount of bonds it buys every month beginning next year, the organization's chief said on Friday.
"In terms of our hypothesis for next year's (economic) forecast, I think we have assumed a very slight decline" in monthly purchases made by the Fed, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources