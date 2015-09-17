WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday urged the United States to adopt reforms to give emerging markets a bigger say at the international lender.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the executive board would discuss options on interim steps later this month, after the U.S. Congress missed a Sept. 15 deadline to ratify reforms agreed in 2010. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Doina Chiacu)