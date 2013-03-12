WASHINGTON, March 11 The Senate Appropriations
Committee on Monday rebuffed a request by the Obama
administration to approve a permanent increase in U.S. funding
to the International Monetary Fund, part of a broader deal that
would increase the voting power of emerging market economies in
the global lender.
Senate Democratic and Republican aides said legislation that
would avoid a government shutdown in late March did not include
a provision requested by the Obama administration on IMF
funding. The Republican House of Representatives rejected the
request last week, which would shift about $65 billion in U.S.
funds from an IMF crisis fund to more permanent resources.
U.S. congressional approval is needed to finalize the 2010
IMF reform package, which would make China the IMF's
third-largest voting member after the United States and Japan.
It would also increase the voting power of other large emerging
economies like Brazil and India.