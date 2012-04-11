(Adds background on another recent rollover, adds color and
By Jared Taylor and Jim Forsyth
PALMVIEW, Texas, April 11 Nine people, all
believed to be illegal immigrants, were killed in a late-night
accident in southern Texas, authorities said on Wednesday.
The crowded van was carrying 19 people when it rolled over
on Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 83, which runs parallel to the
Rio Grande River that forms the U.S.-Mexican border, said Lenny
Sanchez, a police commander in Palmview, Texas.
Sanchez said in addition to the nine people killed in the
crash, six were injured. Four people fled the crash and two of
them were later caught. He said all of the dead were believed to
be in the United States illegally.
Sanchez said the cause of the crash was not yet known.
He said it did not appear the van was being pursued and the
wreck may have been caused by overcrowding in the van, which was
designed for seven passengers.
"We see this very frequently, of course," he said. "We often
see vehicles filled with people and the driver takes off running
or refuses to stop for police officers."
Coyotes, as human smugglers are known, often overload
vehicles with illegal immigrants to spirit them from border
areas to inland cities where they move on to destinations
throughout the United States. Frequently driven at high speed to
outrun law enforcement, the vehicles are top heavy and roll
easily.
The accident, which occurred about 240 miles south of San
Antonio, was the second of its kind involving suspected illegal
immigrants in as many days. Seven miles west of the Tuesday
rollover, another person was killed and 17 were hospitalized
when a van carrying immigrants rolled over Monday in La Joya,
Texas.
The U.S. Border Patrol is helping investigate the Tuesday
accident, Sanchez said.
On Wednesday morning, bodies remained scattered along the
expressway frontage road amid the wrecked van and its contents
as crews assessed the aftermath. Authorities had covered the
victims with sheets, but empty water jugs and backpacks littered
the site.
Dianna Castillo, 23, stood in front of her home near the
wreck. She said she did not see the rollover but "the bodies
were still moving" after she stepped outside to see what
happened.
"The bodies were everywhere," Castillo said. "I wanted to
cry because it's really sad because they came over here to live
a better life and then they lost their lives."
