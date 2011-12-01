By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala
BIRMINGHAM, Ala Nov 30 A second foreign auto
worker has been stopped by authorities in Alabama, where the
nation's toughest immigration law recently went into effect,
officials said on Wednesday.
A Japanese worker on assignment at Honda's Lincoln,
Alabama, factory was issued a citation at a traffic stop.
The immigration law requires proper identification to be
produced during routine traffic stops. People suspected of
being in the country illegally can be detained.
"We understand he is working with authorities to resolve
this matter," said Ted Pratt, spokesman for Honda Manufacturing
of Alabama. He described the worker as "a Japanese associate on
assignment."
Last week, a German executive for Mercedes-Benz, Detlev
Hager, was arrested when he could not produce a passport or
driver's license. Those charges have been dropped, according to
the Tuscaloosa sheriff's office.
The Alabama law, widely seen as the toughest state measure
on illegal immigration, requires police to detain people they
suspect of being in the United States illegally if they cannot
produce proper documentation when stopped for any reason.
A U.S. appeals court last month blocked Alabama from
enforcing part of the new law, including a controversial
provision that permits Alabama to require public schools to
determine the legal residency of children upon enrollment.
But businesses in the state, especially agriculture, have
protested against the law, which they say has caused widespread
desertions of Hispanic workers from the state.
Alabama, offering non-union plants, has also risen in
recent years from no auto industry to number five in the nation
in auto manufacturing, according to the Economic Development
Partnership of Alabama.
Mercedes-Benz was heavily recruited in the early 1990s,
opening a plant in Tuscaloosa in 1993. Honda followed suit in
1999 and now has the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles a
year with its 4,000 employees.
Honda's investment in Alabama is $1.4 billion, according to
the company's website.
"It is part of Alabama's law. There is not a whole lot we
can do until the Alabama legislature sees that there is a
problem," Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson said of the arrests of auto
workers. "They would prefer that this not happen, I am sure."
(Editing by Peter Bohan and Jackie Frank)