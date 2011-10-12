* Departures began soon after the law passed this year
* Court order puts into effect many challenged provisions
* Schools urge Hispanic families to keep children enrolled
By Kelli Dugan
MOBILE, Ala, Oct 12 A climate of fear and panic
has taken hold in Alabama's immigrant community since a federal
judge let stand much of the country's toughest state crackdown
on illegal immigration, advocates say.
Farm laborers have picked up their checks and headed out of
town. Parents have pulled their children out of school or put
in place emergency plans for their care should the parents be
detained or deported for lacking proof of citizenship.
"People are just taking off without knowing where they are
going," said Rosa Toussaint-Ortiz, co-chairwoman of the
Hispanic/Latino Advisory Committee in Huntsville. "They even
own houses and are abandoning them. They are leaving their
stuff behind."
Just how many immigrants are fleeing the state is unclear.
The departures began soon after the law passed this year, and
advocates, educators and employers say they have seen an uptick
since a Sept. 28 court order that put into effect many of the
challenged provisions.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Lovelace Blackburn ruled that
Alabama could authorize police to detain people suspected of
being in the country illegally if they cannot produce proper
documentation when stopped for any reason. [ID:nS1E78R1FO]
The judge also upheld provisions requiring public schools
to determine the legal residency of children upon enrollment
and barring illegal immigrants from getting a driver's license
or business license.
The Obama administration has asked the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the 11th Circuit, based in Atlanta, to block the
immigration law while it is being appealed.
Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange argued against
halting the law in a court filing on Tuesday. He said illegal
immigrants take jobs away from legal residents, use the state's
public resources without paying taxes and form a substantial
part of the state's prison population.
There are an estimated 11.2 million illegal immigrants in
the United States, including between 75,000 and 160,000 in
Alabama, according to the Pew Hispanic Center.
"ALABAMA MAKES ME LIVE IN FEAR"
Lawmakers who backed the anti-illegal immigration measure,
passed by large margins in both chambers of the Republican-led
legislature, say they aren't surprised by the anecdotal
evidence of its effect.
"The purpose of it was to cut back on the number of illegal
immigrants that we have in Alabama, and obviously the law is
doing that," said Republican Representative Mike Ball.
Ball said the outcry over the law's impact is overblown,
particularly the argument by opponents that it will turn
teachers into immigration officials.
He said the intent of the schools provision is to allow the
state to collect statistics on the number of undocumented
students, not to prevent them from enrolling or have
authorities go after individual students or their parents.
"We just want to know how much it's costing us, and how
many we have," Ball told Reuters.
School officials have appealed to Hispanic families to keep
their children enrolled, and the message seems to have had some
success.
The day after the court ruling, 2,454 Hispanic students
were recorded absent, or about 7 percent of the 34,657 enrolled
statewide, said Malissa Valdes, spokeswoman for the Alabama
Department of Education.
Since then, daily absences have dipped to an average of
about 1,812 Hispanic students, compared to the 1,046 absences
reported the day before the law took effect.
Valdes said official withdrawal figures won't be available
until next week.
Jose, a 16-year-old undocumented student in Pelham, remains
in school but worries about what might happen to him.
"Alabama makes me live in fear. If mom drives me to school,
a policeman could arrest me just because of the color of my
skin," the Mexican-born Jose said on Wednesday. "I have to be
afraid of my teachers, the people I look up to."
FARM WORKERS VANISH
As the court battle continues, some Alabama employers have
reported a dwindling labor force.
Many companies are losing legal workers because a family
member is in the country illegally, making it almost impossible
to gauge the law's direct impact on subcontractors and the
construction industry, said Kerrick Whisenant, president of the
American Subcontractors Association and an Alabama resident.
"The truth of what's happening here is we're losing some
really good people because grandma lives with them, and she
can't leave the house. I don't think anybody blames them for
not feeling welcome," he said.
Jerry Spencer, who founded Birmingham-based Grow Alabama,
which works to distribute locally grown food from a network of
more than 200 independent farmers, estimates tens of thousands
of Hispanic farm workers have fled.
Spencer said the majority of those workers were
undocumented, but some legal workers also moved away to avoid
the "hassle" the law has created for them, leaving tomato and
sweet potato farmers short-handed in the midst of harvest.
"What we've got left is about 10 percent of who was there,"
he said.
To help farmers cope, Spencer has been rounding up
unemployed laborers willing to work the fields. He said those
efforts in Birmingham have attracted a lot of interest, but the
shift is creating problems in some spots.
"There's a fair amount of reticence on the part of farmers
to take the city folk and unemployed workers," Spencer said.
"They really hate letting go of their amigos because
they're so problem-free. They don't squabble with one another
on the job, and they have inherent respect and honor for the
oldest (worker) on the job."
