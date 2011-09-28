BIRMINGHAM, Ala, Sept 28 A federal judge on
Wednesday blocked parts of Alabama's crackdown on illegal
immigration but refused to bar the state from enforcing some
key provisions.
The Alabama law as written, widely seen as the toughest
state measure on illegal immigration, would require police to
detain people they suspect of being in the United States
illegally if they cannot produce proper documentation when
stopped for any reason.
The law would also make it a crime to knowingly transport
or harbor an illegal immigrant, and would require public
schools to determine, by reviewing birth certificates or sworn
affidavits, the legal residency status of students upon
enrollment.
The Obama administration and other groups sought to block
the law, saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and would
criminalize Alabama residents who interact with those in the
country without documents.
Supporters of the law argue the federal government's
failure to crack down on illegal immigration forced the state
to take action to protect its borders and jobs.
Federal judges have previously blocked key parts of other
immigration laws passed in Georgia, Arizona, Utah and Indiana.
