March 7 The U.S. Department of Justice on
Tuesday said it would voluntarily dismiss its own appeal of a
Seattle federal court ruling that had suspended President Donald
Trump's first executive order concerning travel from seven
Muslim-majority countries.
The Trump administration this week issued a new executive
order that supplanted the one which had been challenged in court
by the state of Washington.
In a court filing on Tuesday, the Justice Department told
the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Washington state did
not oppose the administration's request to end its appeal.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra
Maler)