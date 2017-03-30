March 30 The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a ruling from a Hawaii federal judge which granted an injunction blocking President Donald Trump's revised restrictions on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, it said in a court filing on Thursday.

The appeal will be considered by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which last month upheld a suspension of Trump's first travel order. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)