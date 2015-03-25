WASHINGTON, March 25 The United States ranks
near the bottom among major economies in terms of policies to
allow hiring highly skilled immigrant workers, according to a
study by a business lobbying group that supports relaxing
immigration controls.
A 62-page report, expected to be issued Wednesday by the
Business Roundtable, found that the United States ranked ninth
out of 10 countries including Germany, Australia, Hong Kong,
France and Canada. Japan ranked 10th.
U.S. restrictions on immigrants for jobs in science,
technology and other specialized fields have long been an issue
for business leaders who say they are unable to fill highly
skilled positions. Opponents of more liberal immigration
policies contend that there are plenty of skilled U.S. citizens
and that immigration suppresses wages.
The Business Roundtable based its results on interviews with
immigration attorneys and its own analysis of immigration laws.
The results did not reflect actual employment.
On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 as the best performance, the
United States scored a 2.3 rating overall. It received a 2.0 for
policies on hiring high-skilled foreign nationals and a 1.5 for
laws that would attract foreign entrepreneurs.
Germany, Britain and France owed some of their high marks to
the lack of immigration barriers within the European Union. But
Business Roundtable said EU countries still have an advantage
over the United States because of a lack of restrictive quotas
for highly skilled non-EU immigrants.
The U.S. limits visas for skilled foreign workers and
graduate students to about 85,000 a year combined, the report
said. In 2014, employers sent U.S. authorities more than 172,000
visa applications for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)