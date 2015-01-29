Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
WASHINGTON Jan 29 President Barack Obama's budget will include $1 billion in new aid for Central America as part of a broad effort to address the unaccompanied child migration crisis, Democratic congressional aides told Reuters on Thursday.
The White House is due to unveil its fiscal 2016 budget on Monday.
The arrival in the United States last year of tens of thousands of illegal migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador - including more than 60,000 children traveling without their parents - caused widespread alarm in the country, and a political problem for Obama as he pushed Congress for a sweeping reform of U.S. immigration laws.
Central American leaders had asked the United States for billions of dollars in aid to improve conditions in their countries and help stem the flow of would-be immigrants. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan in Philadelphia; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.